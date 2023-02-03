Fears are being raised that Pembroke Dock’s ferry to Ireland may be under threat.

It has been reported in the Irish press that concerns are growing amongst Irish Ferries staff as rumours spread that it is considering abandoning the Rosslare to Pembroke Dock route.

Concern has been raised as customers cannot book passage on the Rosslare/Pembroke route beyond May 31 of this year.

It has been reported this could be related to the ending of the charter on the Greek ship, Blue Star 1, currently working the route since 2021.

It took over from the Isle of Inishmore ferry, the same year Irish Ferries signed a 10-year deal with the Port of Milford Haven for the berth at Pembroke Dock, which first came into operation under B&I Line in 1979.

Irish Ferries staff are understood to have met with senior management.

The Irish press has questioned whether there is sufficient trade to sustain two routes to Pembrokeshire, with Stena Line operating a route to Fishguard from the same port.

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Eluned Morgan MS said: “I met with Irish Ferries late last year onboard the Blue Star 1, which runs on the Pembroke – Rosslare route. The message I received was that the company wishes to continue to make investments in its operations.

“I am aware that the charter for the current vessel is due to end during 2023 but I am hopeful that Irish Ferries remains committed to Pembroke Dock.

“The risks to our ports and trade routes post-Brexit were stated by those who understood the fragility of our position. I am in regular contact with both ferry operators in relation to their support for Pembrokeshire and will discuss the matter again with cabinet colleagues in Welsh Government.”

A spokesperson for the Port of Milford Haven said: “We were surprised by these press articles. We are unaware of the basis of them; but we can confirm that we renewed our contract with Irish Ferries in 2021 and we continue to provide excellent port services to support this important UK and International trade route.”

Irish Ferries has been contacted for a response.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.