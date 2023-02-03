A MAN is in custody after a number of thefts took place in a Pembrokeshire village on Thursday night.

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating a number of thefts that occurred overnight between February 2 and February 3 in Spittal, near Haverfordwest.

Officers have arrested a 38-year-old man who is from outside of the Dyfed-Powys Police force area on suspicion of the thefts and he remains in police custody.

A number of reports were made of thefts from unattended vehicles, garden sheds and garages.

Anyone living in Spittal is advised to check their vehicles and outbuildings to ensure that they have not had anything taken.

Sgt Boorman, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Officers are investigating the matter and we have someone in custody.

“We would now like people to check if they have also had anything stolen.

“Now is a good time to remind people of the importance of securing outbuildings and to make sure that vehicles are locked.”

Anyone who has had something taken or has CCTV or doorbell footage of any suspicious activity in the village from overnight should get in touch with the police.

The force can be contacted by:

Visiting https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline,

Emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk

Calling 101

Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can text 07811 311908.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on www.crimestoppers-uk.org or calling 0800 555111.

