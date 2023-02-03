Welsh wool is hitting the headlines this week after politicians from the Senedd’s four political parties began considering ways of promoting its versatile potential.

Politicians such as Samuel Kurtz, Mabon ap Gwynfor, Jane Dodds and chair of the newly established cross-party group Cefin Campbell, bega examining how Welsh wool can be utilised to help generate the rural economy.

“There’s no denying that recent years have been a challenging time for the wool sector, however I have no doubt it has enormous potential both as a stimulus for our rural economies, and in contributing towards wider Welsh Government sustainability and climate change ambitions,” said Cefin Campbell.

“Wool is so closely entwined with Wales’s identity and history – from its role in agriculture to the historic Welsh wool industry and I look forward to working with Senedd colleagues and the wider wool sector and stakeholders, to better understand and promote these opportunities.”

The Cross-Party Group aims to meet around once per Senedd term, with secretariat responsibilities for the group undertaken by the Welsh Wool Alliance, who previously held an event at the Senedd in November 2022 promoting Welsh wool and the vast opportunities the fabric offers.

The move has been warmly received by the Welsh Wool Alliance.

“This is going to help ensure that the interests of Welsh wool will be at the very heart of Welsh politics in the Senedd,” said Jacqui Pearce, the strategic lead of Welsh Wool Alliance.

“Wales has the potential to be a global leader in the wool industry as we have over 3,000 sheep farmers and over 70 breeds of sheep. And our Welsh hills produce three times more wool per annum than the USA and Canada combined.

“But the supporting industry has long been in decline, with the wonders of Welsh wool being misunderstood, underused and undervalued.

"I look forward to the contribution this group can make in further supporting efforts to promote Welsh wool, and drive value back into the chain from finish to farm.”