OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are always out and about capturing beautiful pictures.

We have 2,600 members who regularly post stunning photos taken all over Pembrokeshire.

Each week, we set our members a theme to take photos of and recently we have been focusing on animals. This week, the theme was marine wildlife - covering any animal you would see in the sea or on rivers and ponds.

Here are some of our favourites.

Guillemots on Stack Rocks. Picture: Sara Josey

Jellyfish. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Great cormorant. Picture: Liam Woolley

MORE NEWS:

Seal poking its head out. Picture: Alan Merrett

Otter. Picture: Richard Rees

Puffin. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.