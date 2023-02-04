OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are always out and about capturing beautiful pictures.

We have 2,600 members who regularly post stunning photos taken all over Pembrokeshire.

Each week, we set our members a theme to take photos of and recently we have been focusing on animals. This week, the theme was marine wildlife - covering any animal you would see in the sea or on rivers and ponds.

Here are some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Guillemots on Stack Rocks. Picture: Sara JoseyGuillemots on Stack Rocks. Picture: Sara Josey

Western Telegraph: Jellyfish. Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesJellyfish. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Western Telegraph: Great cormorant. Picture: Liam WoolleyGreat cormorant. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Seal poking its head out. Picture: Alan MerrettSeal poking its head out. Picture: Alan Merrett

Western Telegraph: Otter. Picture: Richard ReesOtter. Picture: Richard Rees

Western Telegraph: Puffin. Picture: Marcus CarrozzoPuffin. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.