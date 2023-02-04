OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are always out and about capturing beautiful pictures.
We have 2,600 members who regularly post stunning photos taken all over Pembrokeshire.
Each week, we set our members a theme to take photos of and recently we have been focusing on animals. This week, the theme was marine wildlife - covering any animal you would see in the sea or on rivers and ponds.
Here are some of our favourites.
MORE NEWS:
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here