Those mouth-watering bowls of leek and potato soup which have been going down a treat at Haverfordwest’s County Hall throughout January are being extended into February and March thanks to generous donations from council suppliers and staff volunteers.

Over four Thursday evenings in January, around 120 people of all ages have enjoyed free soup accompanied with fresh bread.

And this week it was confirmed that the successful pop-up scheme will continue, once again on Thursday evenings, throughout February and March using Cost of Living funding.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy a free meal at the former canteen or, alternatively, they can take some soup home with them.

“It’s fantastic that this staff-led initiative has been so successful and I’d encourage anyone to come along for some free food as well as some company at the County Hall,” said Pembrokeshire County Council leader, Cllr David Simpson.

Soup night will run every Thursday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm throughout February and March.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.