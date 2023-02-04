Are you out and about in Pembrokeshire this weekend and need to stop to refuel? Then look no further.
The top ten cheapest places in Pembrokeshire to fill your car with fuel this week have been published.
Prices from forecourts throughout the county have been collated by Facebook group Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch which has come up with the top ten cheapest fuel pups for both diesel and unleaded in the county.
Here is the list for this weekend, courtesy of member John Durham:
Top Ten Petrol Standard Unleaded E10
No. 1 - 139.7p: Asda, Pembroke Dock
No. 2 - 139.9p: Tesco, Milford Haven; Tesco, Pembroke Dock
No. 3 - 143.9p: Robeston Wathen; Eglwyswrw
No. 4 - 144.7p: Gulf, North Road, Milford
No. 5 - 144.9p: Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage Pembroke; Tesco, Haverfordwest; Kiln Park, Tenby; Pentlepoir; Fishguard, Pendre Garage; Crymych
No. 6 - 145.9p: Ocean Haze, St Davids; Letterston; Square and Compass; Johnston; Gernant, Maenclochog
No. 7 - 146.9p: Texaco, Withybush; Morrisons, Haverfordwest; Pelcomb
No. 8 - 147.9p: FiveWays, Tenby; Lamphey; Begelly/Kilgetty
No. 9 - 149.9p: Glandy Cross, Clunderwen; Llandewi Velfrey
No. 10 - 150.9p: Goodwick
MORE NEWS:
- Prison for Milford man who headbutted vulnerable victim
- Inquest- Moylegrove pensioner, 91, fell while checking faulty drain
Top Ten Standard Diesel B7
No. 1 - 161.9p: Kiln Park, Tenby; Eglwyswrw; Begelly/Kilgetty; FiveWays, Tenby; Crymych
No. 2 - 162.7p: Asda, Pembroke Dock; Gulf, North Road, Milford
No. 3 - 162.9p: Crossways, Neyland; Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Tesco, Milford Haven; Green Garage, Pembroke; Lamphey
No. 4 - 163.9p: Robeston Wathen
No. 5 - 165.9p: Ocean Haze, St Davids; Gernant, Maenclochog
No. 6 - 166.9p: Pelcomb
No. 7 - 167.9p: Tesco, Haverfordwest; Fishguard, Pendre Garage; Letterston; Square and Compass; Texaco, Withybush; Johnston; Glandy Cross, Clunderwen.
No. 8 - 169.9p: Morrisons, Haverfordwest;Llandewi Velfrey
No. 9 - 172.9p: Goodwick.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel