Are you out and about in Pembrokeshire this weekend and need to stop to refuel? Then look no further.

The top ten cheapest places in Pembrokeshire to fill your car with fuel this week have been published.

Prices from forecourts throughout the county have been collated by Facebook group Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch which has come up with the top ten cheapest fuel pups for both diesel and unleaded in the county.

Here is the list for this weekend, courtesy of member John Durham:

Top Ten Petrol Standard Unleaded E10

No. 1 - 139.7p: Asda, Pembroke Dock

No. 2 - 139.9p: Tesco, Milford Haven; Tesco, Pembroke Dock

No. 3 - 143.9p: Robeston Wathen; Eglwyswrw

No. 4 - 144.7p: Gulf, North Road, Milford

No. 5 - 144.9p: Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage Pembroke; Tesco, Haverfordwest; Kiln Park, Tenby; Pentlepoir; Fishguard, Pendre Garage; Crymych

No. 6 - 145.9p: Ocean Haze, St Davids; Letterston; Square and Compass; Johnston; Gernant, Maenclochog

No. 7 - 146.9p: Texaco, Withybush; Morrisons, Haverfordwest; Pelcomb

No. 8 - 147.9p: FiveWays, Tenby; Lamphey; Begelly/Kilgetty

No. 9 - 149.9p: Glandy Cross, Clunderwen; Llandewi Velfrey

No. 10 - 150.9p: Goodwick

Top Ten Standard Diesel B7

No. 1 - 161.9p: Kiln Park, Tenby; Eglwyswrw; Begelly/Kilgetty; FiveWays, Tenby; Crymych

No. 2 - 162.7p: Asda, Pembroke Dock; Gulf, North Road, Milford

No. 3 - 162.9p: Crossways, Neyland; Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Tesco, Milford Haven; Green Garage, Pembroke; Lamphey

No. 4 - 163.9p: Robeston Wathen

No. 5 - 165.9p: Ocean Haze, St Davids; Gernant, Maenclochog

No. 6 - 166.9p: Pelcomb

No. 7 - 167.9p: Tesco, Haverfordwest; Fishguard, Pendre Garage; Letterston; Square and Compass; Texaco, Withybush; Johnston; Glandy Cross, Clunderwen.

No. 8 - 169.9p: Morrisons, Haverfordwest;Llandewi Velfrey

No. 9 - 172.9p: Goodwick.