Hundreds of pounds have been donated to Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI in recognition of the crew going above and beyond in the search for a missing brother.

Hazel James’ brother, Reginald Davies, went missing from the coast path near his home in Newport in June, 2019.

Despite an extensive multi-agency search which included a police helicopter, police, search dogs, coastguard teams, national park rangers and RNLI inshore and all weather lifeboats, Mr Davies was never found.

Since then his sister, Hazel, has raised funds and supported the RNLI, in recognition of all they did in the search for her brother.

“They went above and beyond in their search,” she said. “I believe in supporting the local RNLI because of all that they do.”

MORE NEWS:

Hazel and her husband are also keen sailors and said that it was important to support the charity which is so important in saving lives at sea.

In the Autumn of last year Hazel organised a series of painting workshops called Painting for the Terrified at Yr Hen Ysgol, Dinas.

The workshops, run by local artist, Sue Lewis, were supported by Yr Hen Ysgol’s Eileen Webb Fund which helps members organise and run charitable community events by providing up to £200 funding per event.

With Sue’s guidance an enthusiastic group of participants tried their hands at watercolour and acrylic painting at these well-attended sessions.

The sessions helped raise £205 for Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI which was handed over at the lifeboat station this week.

Fundraising committee chairperson, Sylvia Hotchin, thanked her for her kind donation.

“We are so grateful to Hazel, and to everybody, who raises funds to support our local lifeboat,” she said.

“All generous donations help support our essential work saving lives at sea.”

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.