A rescued stray puss, some pet sheep, an elderly horse and a gentle giant of a dog are among the pets in need of a new home at Greenacres Animal Rescue this week.

These sweet little sheep are in need of a home. (Image: Greenacres)

Soay Wethers

Greenacres has four very sweet, castrated Soay sheep looking for a new pet home. They have come from a hobby breeder, are all very well looked after, up to date with parasite treatment and are fully vaccinated. Typical to their breed they are very small.

Dora is a quiet and inoffensive girl, that will make someone a delightful, relaxed pet. (Image: Greenacres Animal rescue)

Dora

Dora is a stray domestic shorthair that arrived at Greenacres some time ago after being found with a facial injury. She is thought to be around five years old.

Dora is a quiet and inoffensive girl, that will make someone a delightful relaxed pet.

She still resembles a slightly tatty puss, but Greenacres is hoping someone will love her. Dora is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Jasper is looking for a gelding only companion home. (Image: Greenacres)

Jasper

Solo Arabian Sunset (Jasper) is a 13.2, 23 year old, part bred Arab gelding looking for a gelding only companion home.

Jasper is a good doer, he prefers to live out rugged throughout the winter rugged with ad-lib forage. In spring/summer he would require restricted grazing to maintain a healthy weight.

As far as the rescue is aware he’s not had laminitis previously. He would require an experienced home due to his breed, he is not a novice pony. He is up to date with parasite treatment, teeth & farrier.

Delta has a delightful temperament and great handling tolerance. (Image: Greenacres)

Delta

Delta is remarkable, a wonderful, regal and very placid giant. She is a four-year-old Central Asian Shepherd.

Delta has a delightful temperament and great handling tolerance. Delta is an unclaimed stray, so the Greenacres team does not have any history on her. but say that she has been a complete gem in their care.

She requires a home with large/giant breed experience. Her nature is described as ‘ wonderful’, but she is a large, strong breed.

She is affectionately called 'The Polar Bear'!

Delta mixes well with other dogs and would happily live with a canine companion. Sadly, at some point in her life Delta has had her ears cropped. Delta is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack.

To find out more about adopting any of these lovely animals, or any others currently housed at Greenacres the rescue's website linked above.

