Thousands of pounds have been raised to support a Pembrokeshire paramedic who was seriously injured in a crash between a motorbike and a car last Sunday evening.

Sean Luby, has served as a paramedic for more than three decades. The Western Telegraph understands that he was on his way to work the night shift when his Honda motorbike was involved in a collision with a grey Auidi A3 car on the A4076 between the Horse and Jockey pub and Milford Haven School.

Sean was taken to the University Hospital of Wales (UHW) in a critical condition.

It is understood that his condition is now critical but stable after undergoing a 12-hour operation yesterday, Friday, with more surgery expected to follow.

As a paramedic of such experience Sean has helped save the lives of hundreds of Pembrokeshire people when he has been both on and off duty.

He is currently one of the dedicated ambulance vehicle (DAV) paramedics at Withybush Hospital, working primarily with the maternity and paediatric services.

His colleagues have set up a JustGiving to support Sean’s family through this difficult time and to help cover their travel and accommodation costs during Sean’s stay in hospital.

Accommodation prices in Cardiff have gone through the roof this weekend because of the Six Nations, with room rates reaching as high as £400 a night.

The fundraiser has already had an incredible response. In under two days it has raised nearly £6,000, smashing the original goal of raising £1,000.

“The response has been overwhelming,” said Marco Siso, who set up the appeal along with fellow DAV paramedic Simon Clark.

“He’s a lovely bloke and this has hit the staff hard. It has brought us together and we want to do what we can to help."

Dyfed-Powys police is asking anybody who witnessed the collision, on the on the A4076 Steynton Road, Milford Haven at about 5.10pm on Sunday January 29, to get in touch.

Witnesses can contact police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPP, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20230130-274.

