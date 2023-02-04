Violent crime, sexual offences, robbery and drug offences in Pembrokeshire have all risen, according to new figures.

Office for National Statistics figures show that there were 6,071 violent crimes against a person in the last year – up from 4,989 the year before.

There was also a frighteningly large increase in reported sexual offences; police recorded 406 sexual offences – up from 370 the year before.

This reflects a national trend with sexual offences across England and Wales reaching a record high.

Police forces logging 199,021 sex crimes in the year to September, up 17 per cent on the 12 months before. This was also up 22 per cent compared with the year ending March 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Of these, 70,633 (35 per cent) were rapes – a 20 per cent increase from the 59,104 recorded in the 12 months to March 2020.

Other offences that were on the increase in Pembrokeshire included robbery which increase by 69 per cent- there were 22 robbery offences recorded in the county in the last year.

Theft was also on the rise by 27 per cent with 1,673 theft offences, recorded.

There was a similar increase in drug offences which were up 26 percent to 466.

Criminal damage and arson were also on the increase, up by percent to 1,312 offences and there were 88 incidents of possession of weapons, such as firearms or knives.

Force-wide Dyfed-Powys Police recorded 11,912 crimes in the year to September – up by 22percent on the 9,803 the year before.

The crime survey for England and Wales showed around 9.1 million offences were committed in the year to September – down 10 per cent on the 10.2 million committed in the year to March 2020, the last full year before the pandemic.

Police recorded figures, which only include the crimes logged by the police, show 5.5 million crimes (excluding fraud) were recorded in the year to September – 13 percent up on the 4.9 million logged the year before.

Tiff Lynch, deputy national chair at the Police Federation of England and Wales, said the rise in crime means ‘the safety and welfare’ of police officers is at risk.

"For the public to have the police they deserve, we must be able to retain the experienced officers we have and attract the talented and dedicated individuals we need by offering fair pay, staff levels that do not represent a threat to our officers, and ensure the kit and the support so desperately needed is provided," he said.

Minister for policing, crime and fire, Chris Philp, added: "Overall crime in England and Wales has dropped by 50 per cent since 2010, excluding fraud and computer misuse, and since December 2019 there have been reductions in the number of burglaries, cases of serious violence and murder – which are all still lower than before the pandemic.

"But I am clear that there is much more to do, particularly to protect women and girls. We need to stop rapes from happening and put more predators behind bars. With huge efforts underway across the criminal justice system, we are now starting to see signs of improvement in the number of charges and prosecutions.

"We are also working hard to make our streets safer, on track to deliver the pledge to hire 20,000 extra police officers, and are injecting public funds into interventions that have been shown to work, reducing violent crime, taking out organised criminal gangs and quelling our streets of drugs and antisocial behaviour."

