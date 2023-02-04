A much-loved Pembrokeshire brewery, famous for its imaginatively named beers and recipes that incorporated them, has announced that it has closed its doors for good.

Caffle brewery based in Llawhaden was well-known for its unique range of 12 ales brewed with the seasons and incorporating Pembrokeshire ingredients such as locally foraged kelp.

Owners Sharon and Chris were regular fixtures at local beer festivals and events and Caffle was the official brewer for the popular Unearthed in a Field festival.

The brewery produced memorably names ales such as Catchy Pole, Sprilly Maid, and Drop Squint, that could be bought by the bottle of mini keg and were also served in local pubs.

Sharon and Chris also published innovative recipes from their kitchen of dished made using their products.

As well as their usual ales the brewery produced one offs such as Red Rescue which raised funds for Wales Air Ambulance and bespoke beers for weddings and events.

It continued trading through lockdown but has announced that it has ceased trading after a decade in the brewing business.

“It is with mixed feelings we are announcing that Caffle Brewery is no longer in the business of brewing,” they said in a statement on the brewery’s website.

“For ten years we have proudly developed a range of ales with local and diverse flavours and a very distinctive identity.

“The Caffle branding and marketing, from the outset, has been crafted by our very talented daughter, Kelly Bannister, so Caffle was truly a family business.”

Sharon and Chris thanked all their lovely customers and urged people to continue shopping locally.

“We really wouldn’t have continued for ten years without you,” they said.

“We hope you all continue to shop local; producers of unique products sold in equally unique shops, delis, restaurants etc., rely on your support, now more than ever.”

