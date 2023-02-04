A drug dealer who cried in the dock and a woman who admitted lying to the police were among the Pembrokeshire people who appeared at Swansea Crown Court this week.

The crown court is a higher tier of the UK judicial system than the magistrates court, it tends to deal with more serious crimes and has the power to hand down more stringent sentences.

Haverfordwest drug dealer, Declan Maguire, 29, sobbed in the dock as Judge Christopher Vosper KC heard that police searched his Cartlett home and found cannabis with a street value of around £1,240 as well as a small quantity of ecstasy tablets. They had also found more that £3,000 in cash on him.

Maguire admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply; possession of criminal property, namely the cash; possession of ecstasy tablets and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He was sentenced to 36 weeks in custody suspended for two years.

He must carry out 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and a 12 month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Another defendant, Morgan Owen, 19, failed to appear at Crown Court for a hearing relating to indecent images.

Owen, whose address is listed at a property in Rycroft Avenue, Salford, is accused of making more than 1,000 indecent images of a child at an undisclosed property in Ceredigion.

He is accused of making 72 of the most serious Category A images of a child, 589 category B images of a child, 601 category C images of a child and of possessing 54 prohibited images of a child.

Owen faces a fifth charge of possessing two extreme pornographic moving images involving an animal.

Despite numerous attempts by his barrister to contact him, Owen did not attend his hearing last week and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A Haverfordwest woman who admitted lying to the police as they investigated a wounding incident was told that she would be sentenced after her co-defendants had faced trial.

Dion Morgan, 24, of Three Meadows, Haverfordwest, admitted perverting the course of justice.

The court heard that her co-defendants had done the same but they would still face trial in relation to the alleged incident that took place in December 2021.

She was told that she did not have to attend the trial but must attend for sentencing when directed.

