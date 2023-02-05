Pembrokeshire people are being asked to help a sports-mad youngster with cerebral palsy get out and about and take part more easily in the pastimes he loves.

Luca Morillo, from Castlemorris was born with cerebral palsy and sensory needs.

A happy, outgoing ten-year-old, Luca loves sport and enjoys going to watch his dad play rugby for Fishguard RFC as well as the Pembrokeshire Vikings.

The Vikings is an over 16s mixed ability rugby team, enabling individuals with physical and mental disabilities to engage in mainstream sport, alongside experienced players.

Luca is the Vikings' mascot. He is a keen rugby player as well as supporter and also likes to play cricket, participating in sporting activities designed for children with additional learning needs (ALN).

Sophie Jenkins, who helps care for Luca, is fundraising to buy a powered all-terrain wheelchair for Luca.

“Luca at the moment has a wheelchair that we have to push,” she said. “This is difficult on grass and bumpy paths.

“Luca often participates in sports for children with ALN including rugby and cricket, these rely on an adult to push him around, which can be difficult.”

With an all-terrain powered wheelchair Luca would be able to go out on walks with his two brothers Caleb and Toby. It would also make it so much easier for him to go and watch the rugby games he adores, as it would be no problem to use on grass.

“We are hoping that Luca will be getting a powered wheelchair from the NHS soon,” said Sophie. “But these wheelchairs are not good for grass. An all-terrain wheelchair would give Luca so many more opportunities.”

Sophie has set up a GoFundMe in the hope of raising £12,500 to buy Luca this life-changing piece of equipment.

She added she was hoping to look into grants to support the fundraising and that there would hopefully be some community and individual fundraisers to help boost the total.

“We would appreciate any support,” she said and thank you to everyone for their kind donations so far.

“We really do appreciate it, especially in the hard times we are all living in now.”

