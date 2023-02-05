Hundreds of UK bank branches are set to close for good this year, leaving thousands of customers without access to an in person branch.

HSBC, Natwest, Lloyds, Barclays, Halifax, TSB and Santander are all among major banks that are shutting branches across the country in the coming months.

All of them have cited the increase in people banking online rather than in person as a reason for the closures.

New data from cash machine network, LINK, has revealed there are 266 branches already planned for closure this year.

HSBC is set to close 114 branches, Natwest will close 52, while Barclays is set to shut its doors at 41 locations.

Lloyds will shut 23 sites, Halifax will close 20, while TSB is shutting nine branches and Santader is shutting five this year.

These are the closing dates and locations for every bank branch currently scheduled for closure in 2023.

Barclays branch closures

Amersham - March 1

Bargoed - April 14

Barnoldswick - April 14

Bedale - April 26

Birmingham - March 10

Bishop Auckland - April 21

Bridgwater - April 26

Bridlington - March 6

Chislehurst - May 4

Dagenham - March 3

Ellesmere Port - March 2

Flitwick - April 14

Gosport - April 26

Guiseley - April 12

Heywood - April 28

Hunstanton - April 12

Keswick - April 21

Leeds - April 21

Leyburn - May 5

Liskeard - March 2

London, Green Street - April 20

London, Tower Bridge Road - April 19

London, Walworth Road - April 13

London (Fleet Street) - May 3

Macclesfield - April 14

Milton Keynes - April 18

Oakham - April 28

Oundle - May 5

Radlett - May 5

Shenfield - April 19

Sittingbourne - March 8

Sleaford - March 8

Stamford - April 28

St Helens - May 4

Swansea - March 7

Talbot Green - May 5

Torquay - March 8

Warley - April 21

Watton - May 3

Weymouth - March 3

Wymondham - April 28

Halifax branch closures

Aldershot - April 26

Bangor - April 17

Bletchley - May 18

Chester Le Street - April 19

Chingford - May 5

Chorlton-cum-Hardy - April 27

Crouch End - April 27

Golders Green - May 3

Grays - June 22

Leeds (LS1) - March 29

London (EC3M) - April 19

Maldon - June 5

Norbury - May 4

Purley - June 22

Putney - May 4

Redruth - May 16

Sheerness - May 18

St Neots - June 6

Surbiton - May 10

Whitley Bay - June 21

HSBC branch closures

Abergavenny - April 18

Alton - April 25

Arnold - May 9

Ashton-Under-Lyne - August 1

Beccles - June 27

Bethnal Green - August 15

Bexhill-On-Sea - April 18

Bicester - June 20

Bideford - May 2

Blackwood - July 25

Blandford Forum - April 18

Bognor Regis - July 18

Brecon - May 9

Bridport - May 23

Brighouse - May 16

Brombrough - July 18

Chepstow - June 6

Chippenham - August 15

Christchurch - July 25

Cirencester - August 8

Coalville - July 4

Coleraine - May 2

Colwyn Bay - August 15

Cowbridge - TBC

Cromer - April 18

Denbigh - August 8

Didcot - May 9

Dorchester - August 22

Dover - May 9

Downend - April 25

Droitwich - July 4

Dundee - May 30

Eastwood - August 29

Epworth - TBC

Fakenham - May 23

Filton - May 30

Frome - June 6

Gainsborough - May 2

Gosforth - July 18

Halesowen - May 16

Hampstead - August 15

Harpenden - July 18

Henley-On-Thames - August 8

Hertford - June 20

Holsworthy - TBC

Honiton - June 13

Hornchurch - August 15

Horsforth - July 18

Hove - May 23

Hythe - TBC

Ilkley - June 13

Kenilworth - August 1

Kingswinford - July 11

Knutsford - June 6

Launceston - May 2

Leatherhead - July 4

Leicester - May 30

Leighton Buzzard - August 29

Leominster - April 25

Lewes - June 27

Liskeard - May 23

Long Eaton - July 11

Market Bosworth - April 25

Market Harborough - May 30

Marlow - July 18

Minehead - May 9

Morley - August 22

New Milton - June 27

North Finchley - August 8

Norwich - July 25

Oakham - June 20

Ormskirk - August 1

Oxted - TBC

Palmers Green - July 4

Penarth - June 13

Pocklington - June 6

Pontypool - June 27

Port Talbot - July 11

Portadown - June 6

Portishead - July 4

Putney - August 1

Reigate - August 8

Rhyd-Y-Penau - August 29

Ripley - July 25

Ross-On-Wye - June 20

Ryde - August 22

Seaford - July 25

Settle - TBC

Shaftesbury - April 25

Skipton - June 13

Sleaford - June 13

South Shields - June 13

Southampton - July 11

St Austell - April 18

St Ives - April 18

St Neots - June 27

Stamford - May 16

Stirling - June 6

Stourport-On-Severn - May 30

Stroud - May 16

Sudbury - May 23

Tenby - TBC

Tonbridge - July 25

Twickenham - June 20

Wadebridge - June 27

Waltham Cross - May 30

Wells - June 20

Westbury-On-Trym - August 1

Wetherby - July 11

Whitby - May 16

Whitley Bay - May 2

Wilmslow - May 2

Windsor - August 22

Wymondham - August 22

Lloyds Bank branch closures

Aintree - June 6

Beckenham - April 20

Beeston - May 11

Borehamwood - May 22

Chingford - April 25

Dagenham - April 26

Gillingham - April 25

Harrow - June 29

Hyde - June 21

Ipswich - May 4

Lampeter - May 15

Littlehampton - May 23

London - May 3

Newport - June 13

Norbury - April 19

Pontefract - April 20

Ripley - June 14

Rustington - June 5

Shaftesbury - June 13

Twickenham - May 11

Weybridge - May 10

Whitstable - May 11

Wickersley - May 15

Nationwide branch closures

London (W1H) - February 23

Gloucestershire (Kingswood) - April 20

NatWest branch closures

Birstall – June 1

Blackpool – April 25

Bootle – May 10

Broadwater – May 16

Bromsgrove - January 31

Buxton - February 2

Caterham - February 1

Cheadle - February 2

Cleethorpes - March 7

Clitheroe - February 15

Colwyn Bay – May 17

Cranbrook – May 30

Crawley – May 11

Devizes - March 8

Dunstable – May 3

Eastleigh - February 16

Exeter – May 9

Fleet – April 27

Frome – May 11

Gerrards Cross - February 21

Glossop - March 2

Headington - February 7

Henley-on-Thames - February 7

Heslington – April 27

Horwich – TBC

Ilkley - February 21

Ilminster – May 18

Llansamlet – May 25

London (Clapham) – April 26

London (Marylebone) – May 23

London (W1H) - February 23

Maidstone – May 4

Oxted - February 22

Parkstone - March 7

Potters Bar - February 2

Sandbach - February 8

Sheerness - May 25

Shipley - February 23

Shoreham-by-Sea - TBC

Southampton - April 25

Southsea - February 23

St. Neots - February 28

Stourbridge - February 8

Stroud - April 26

Thame - March 1

Tonbridge - March 9

Torquay - May 31

Uckfield - March 8

Waterlooville - March 9

Wetherby - February 9

Whitehaven - March 14

Wokingham - February 9

Santander branch closures

Dartford - March 30

Derby - March 30

Milton Keynes - June 29

Sheffield - March 30

TSB closures branch closures