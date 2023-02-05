Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Lola

Ruby

Lola (13) & Ruby (11), female, Jack Russell cross Pugs. Lola and Ruby have come to us from a home after their owner passed away. They are very sad and confused to find themselves in kennels and so we hope we can find them a loving home as soon as possible. They are the best of friends and so we would like to home them together. They have both been very loved and are very friendly and affectionate girls who are just a delight to be around. Are you the very special adopter who can offer these girls a lovely home?

Macson - eight months old, male, Weimaraner. Macson is a wonderful boy who is lovely, lively and energetic! He is a bundle of fun and is very keen to get up to all sorts of fun and mischief. He can be a little nervous of humans when not around his kennel friends but we don't think it will take him too long to come out of his shell and so with kind and understanding adopters we would consider homing him as an only dog. He will be looking for an active home and would benefit from adopters with experience of the breed.

Boo - nine years old, female, Golden Retriever. Boo has come to us from a home due to a change in her owner's circumstances. She much prefers humans to dogs and so would be very happy to be the only dog in her new home. She is looking for an adult only home as she has guarded food in the past around other dogs. With people she is content to sit beside you and give her paw and wait to be given a treat. She is the sweetest girl who would love to be back in a home as soon as possible.

Cadi, three years old, female, Cavalier King Charles. Cadi has come to us from a breeder to find her forever home. She is a very shy girl who will hide away in the back of her kennel by her heat lamp and just hopes you don't notice her there. She isnt used to being handled and the world is a strange new place to her. She is a calm and gentle girl who really enjoys snuggling up closely with her kennel friends and she does allow us to stroke her, eventually relaxing into our kind hands. Cadi will be looking for a calm and quiet home with someone who has plenty of patience to take things slowly with her and help her find her way around living indoors. She will need at least one other kind and confident dog in her new home to be her friend and help her to settle in and come out of her shell.