After dozens of nominations were received for the Western Telegraph Best Pub accolade, voting began in earnest for the top five on the shortlist.

Literally hundreds of votes were cast by our readers and now that the count has taken place, we can reveal the winner of the Western Telegraph’s Best Pub competition.

It’s a centuries-old family-run establishment in the heart of a south Pembrokeshire village, with tasty food, good company, live music and a loyal local trade.

Congratulations to the Sun Inn, St Florence, where owners Tommy and Ann Roberts, son Adam and fiancee Stephanie are pictured with the Best Pub trophy in pride of place on the bar. (Image: Western Telegraph)

So raise a glass to the Sun Inn, St Florence, which has been owned by Tommy and Ann Roberts since 1999 and is run by Ann and her son Adam.

“Winning the Western Telegraph’s Best Pub award is brilliant, really good news,” said Adam. “It means a lot to me and Mum and Dad.

“I actually feel quite emotional!.

“We’ve got a very good local trade and we believe in looking after our locals all year round – in the summer when we’re packed out we always make time and space for them.”

Ann added: “We’ve got some lovely customers, and we’d like to thank everyone who voted for us.”

MORE NEWS

The Sun Inn's team are pictured outside the 18th Century pub. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Built in 1717, The Sun has kept its traditional feel, with beams and stone walls – and now and again even feels the presence of its own mischievous ghost, named George.

But the pub keeps its customer offering firmly in the 21st century, with popular Thursday evening Open Mic sessions and frequent showings of big screen sports – including the Six Nations.

Adam’s fiancée Stephanie Perry is amongst the staff behind the well-stocked bar and the kitchen is leased out to Gareth Jones who keeps hungry customers well fed, with frequent theme nights added to the regular menu.

Chef Gareth Jones (left) who runs the Sun's kitchen, is pictured with Adam Roberts. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Coming up soon is the mighty £36 Mixed Grill Challenge featuring 60 ounces of meat – steak, gammon, four sausages and half a chicken – alongside 16 ounces of chips, onion rings, six hash browns "and two fried eggs just in case!" said chef Gareth.

“Some of our locals are famous for being big eaters, so if they polish their plate off in 45 minutes then the meal is on me,” he promised.

Booking is essential for this feast on the Sun Inn’s website, where the menu can also be viewed.



We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.