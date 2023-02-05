Drivers have been arrested, told not to drive their vehicles and issued with warnings after a day of multi-agency stop checks in Pembrokeshire.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) teamed up on Friday, February 3, to carry out a series of vehicle checks in the county.

MORE NEWS:

During the course of the action more than twenty vehicles were issued with prohibitions, this means that the drivers were told that their vehicle was not road worthy and that they were not allowed to drive them.

Vehicle prohibitions can either be immediate, which means the motorist must stop driving the vehicle right away, or they can be delayed which gives the car owner a chance to drive somewhere to get the problem fixed.

As well as this, three drivers were arrested for drug driving after providing positive drug wipes.

A total of twenty five driver warnings / traffic offence reports were also issued.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.