A couple who admitted neglecting their children, the driver of a cloned car and a man charged with assaulting a four-year old child were among the many Pembrokeshire cases dealt with by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court this week. Click on the links for the full story.

Parents who were naked and drunk in their hot tub before picking their kids up from school were sentenced this week.

The court heard that the couple had been taking significant steps to address their problems since the offence.

Magistrates dealt with several assault cases.

Milford man, Kevin Offland, was given a 14 week prison sentence for using his head as a weapon and assaulting a vulnerable woman.

David Dayley, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, was charged with assaulting a four-year-old child; the intentional strangulation of an adult woman and of assaulting her by beating.

He denied all three charges and will face trial next month.

Jordan Thomas of Haverfordwest admitted assaulting two female police officers during an incident last month.

She broke down in the dock pleading with magistrates to release her on bail and saying that she needed help.

The court also dealt with a plethora of motoring offences.

The most unusual of these was that of Aaron Player of Tegryn, who began receiving notifications from numerous magistrates courts throughout England informing him that his car had been involved in multiple road offences.

Player maintained that his car had been cloned and the case was adjourned for further investigation.

A drug dealer was given more jail time after admitting two charges of drug driving. William David Smith from Milford Haven was already in prison for dealing cocaine.

Another drug driver questioned the courts’ sentencing guidelines after admitting driving when he was over the specified cannabis limit.

Anthony Davis of Steynton queried the magistrates’ decision saying that the he reading was low and there was nothing to say he impaired at the time of the offence.

Another drug driver, lorry driver Keith Barker, admitted driving his HGV on the A40 near Haverfordwest after taking cocaine.

Barker was disqualified in the interim before sentencing by the magistrates later this month.

Kal Bowen, from Spittal, was sentenced for driving while four times over the legal drug limit for cocaine.

The 19-year-old was charged following a single vehicle collision on theTempleton to Canaston Bowl road last year.

Two drink-drivers were dealt with by the court.

Jessica Summons, form Milford Haven, rang police to report her car as stolen. When they found the vehicle they discovered Summons inside it smelling of alcohol.

Breath and urine samples revealed her to be more than twice over the drink drive limit.

A Milford Haven woman who drove through the debris of a serious road accident narrowly missing an on-duty officer, was also found to be over the drink drive limit.

Leanne Thomas, 41, of Milford Haven admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failing to stop when requested to do so by officers and failing to provide a breath specimen.

She will be sentenced a Swansea Crown Court later this month and has been banned from driving until then.

Hospital worker Cheryl Lewis admitted speeding on the way to Folly Farm with her two children.

She told the court she had thought the limit was 70mph and had tried to slow down when she realised it wasn’t.

Other cases up before the magistrates included these:

Guy Bedford, 26, of Haverfordwest who was discovered with cocaine with a street value of almost £6,000 in his underpants during a police strip search.

Bedford denies that he intended to supply the drug to others and his case has been listed for trial next month.

Shannon Charge, 27, from Pembroke Dock appeared accused of stealing nearly £300 of alcohol and laundry tablets from Tesco.

Magistrates adjourned the case until later this month, when Charge will attend court on unrelated matters.

Joshua Spicer, of Narberth also appeared, accused of making two unnecessary 999 calls to police.

Spicer denied the charge and was released on conditional bail until his trial next month.

Be sure to check the Western Telegraph website during the week, when we will bring you more news from Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.

