A father of three with "a heart of gold", who was never short of friends, died after taking a fatal combination of pain relieving drugs, an inquest has heard.

Scaffolder Carl Robert Gladwell, of Milford Haven, was described as a loving father, son and brother who would always help out and always put others before himself.

The inquest heard that the 36-year-old from Milford was a private person and that his family knew nothing about his personal life leading up to his death.

He had had various medical problems related to alcohol and had been warned by doctors that his health would be seriously at risk if he continued to drink.

On May 27 last year the 36-year-old had been out shopping with his partner. The couple then had a few drinks in the pub before returning home where they continued to drink.

Mr Gladwell’s family, who were present at the inquest, queried the amount that he was reported to have drunk, stating that he would not have been able to consume that quantity of alcohol and still function, and querying why his blood alcohol reading post-mortem had not reflected it.

Coroner’s officer, PC Jamie Lang, told the hearing that during the evening Mr Gladwell’s behaviour changed and that he was stumbling. He mentioned taking his own life, which he had done in the past when drunk.

He and his partner had an argument and he left the property, returning later on and falling asleep face up on the bedroom floor at around 11pm.

At around 4am the next morning his partner was unable to wake him and realised that he was not breathing. She rang 999 but unfortunately paramedics were unable to revive him.

A post-mortem revealed lethal amount of codeine in Mr Gladwell’s system and a level of paracetamol that was ‘getting towards the toxic range’.

His blood alcohol level was 75 milligrammes per millilitre, the drink drive limit is 80.

Pathologist Dr Petya Nadiva concluded that Mr Gladwell had died from cardiorespiratory depression caused by a combination of drug and alcohol intoxication.

Mr Gladwell’s family was assured by Mr Lewis that an extensive investigation had been carried out following certain reports regarding the night in question.

He said that mobile phones had been looked at, police had spoken to people and taken statements from certain individuals.

He added that there were no injuries to suggest that Mr Gladwell had been assaulted.

PC Jamie Lang added that videos on phones had been checked, and while there was a video from earlier on in the night of Mr Gladwell being drunk, nothing untoward had been found.

“The matter has been properly investigated,” said Mr Lewis. “We might not have all the answers we want but we have worked to make sure it was not foul play.”

He added that there was no suggestion that Mr Gladwell intended to take his life that night and recorded a conclusion of drug and alcohol related death.

He expressed his sincere condolences to Mr Gladwell’s family and thanked them for attending and for their help in reaching that conclusion.

