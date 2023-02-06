Coronavirus, chickenpox and scarlet fever were among the most commonly viewed conditions on the NHS website in 2022.

A 2022 Top Ten list compiled by NHS Digital shows the most popular pages related to Coronavirus, with 16.3 million visits to advice on Covid-19 symptoms, testing and self-care, followed by 4.3 million clicks on long Covid.

Visits to the chickenpox page more than doubled in 2022 to become the fourth most visited condition, with 3.7 million against 1.7 million in 2021.

Meanwhile, Scarlet fever was the seventh most-viewed page, which had around seven times the amount of clicks it did compared to 2021.

Clicks on the Scarlet fever NHS page were up around seven times what they were in 2021 (Image: PA)

This was a difference of 414,000 in 2021 to 3 million in 2022.

There were also 60 times as many visits to the page on monkeypox with 2.1 million in 2022, compared to only 35,000 in 2021.

NHS Top 10 most searched conditions in 2022

1. Coronavirus (16.3 million)

2. Long Covid (4.3 million)

3. High blood pressure (3.8 million)

4. Chickenpox (3.7 million)

5. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) (3.5 million)

6. Fever in children (3.4 million)

7. Scarlet fever (3 million)

8. Diarrhoea and vomiting (2.9 million)

9. Tonsillitis (2.8 million)

10. Rashes in babies and children (2.7 million)

Joe Risk, NHS Digital’s head of delivery for the NHS website, said: “Millions of people used the NHS website in 2022 for the latest Covid information or to book a vaccination, as well as for advice on topics ranging from high blood pressure to diarrhoea and vomiting.

“Providing access to the latest medical advice and making it as easy as possible for people to access is our top priority, to ensure we continue to support and improve health across the country.”