Spicer, 33, was granted conditional bail on January 30 after pleading not guilty to making unnecessary 999 calls.

One of the conditions was that he resided at his home address in Castle Terrace, Narberth.

But on Sunday evening, February 5, officers attended a property in Harriet Street, Haverfordwest, where they discovered the defendant.

Today (Monday) he pleaded guilty to breaching the condition.

Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers informed magistrates that this isn’t the first time that Spicer has breached court orders.

“There are numerous charges of failing to comply, so he has a complete disregard for court orders,” she said. “As a result, I request that he’s remanded in custody until his trial on March 22.”

But his solicitor, Tom Lloyd, stressed that he had been staying with a friend solely for support.

“He was staying at the property to get help from a close friend,” he said. “No harm has been caused by this breach.

“He’d called 999 on two occasions because he wanted an ambulance, but every avenue to get his medication had been unsuccessful.

"The reason for the 999 calls was an emergency, and two calls aren’t enough to be called persistent. They were solely because he was desperate for his medication.”

After listening to the mitigation, magistrates released Spicer on conditional bail, the conditions being that he co-operates fully with both the probation service and the Crisis mental health team, and that he ony rings 999 if there is risk to life or limb.

The residency restriction was lifted.