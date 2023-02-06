A Pembrokeshire community hall and library has been put out of action following a major water leak at the building.

The incident at Saundersfoot’s Regency Hall on Saturday, February 4, caused considerable damage and ‘urgent and extensive repairs’ are now needed before the faciility can be re-opened, the village’s county councillor, Chris Williams, said.

The leak came from the boiler in the roof space and the alarm was raised from the library which is also housed in the building.

The well-used hall, which opened in 2013, was rebuilt on the site of the original Regency Hall at a cost of £1.4million.

Cllr Williams and former Saundersfoot Community Council chairman Anthony Mattick went to the hall to find that water was not only leaking into the library but the hall’s kitchen, ladies toilets and reception area.

“The water was coming through at full blast in numerous places, and was making its way into the hall itself,” he said.

The boiler’s stopcock was turned off, and urgent calls were made to the fire service and local electrician Geoff Marsh.

A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said that crews from Tenby and Pembroke Dock attended the internal flooding incident at 10.14am and left the scene at 12.26pm.

The crews used a housing ejector pump to clear the water from the building.

Cllr Williams thanked the fire crews for their 'professional service'.

In a message on Facebook, he added: "They took control of the issues at the hall and carried out a swift response to the severe leak which was over the main electrical unit of the building.

"I’m sure this saved the hall from further damage.

"Also thanks to Allan from the library who alerted us to the problem and to Geoff Marsh from AC-DC Electrical & Television Services who dropped everything to respond to the electrical concerns of the building.

"Hopefully the Regency Hall will be able to get back in service soon, as this is a much-needed facility for the village.”

Amongst many bookings at the busy hall this week was a public meeting which Cllr Williams had organised for tomorrow, Tuesday February 7, to discuss the Ironman Wales date of September 3.

He said: "It is with deep regret that due to a major water leak and subsequent damage over the weekend at the Regency Hall, that I am having to cancel the meeting as the hall is now unavailable as urgent and extensive repairs are underway."

He is now asking residents and businesses to email their views and comments to him on cllr.chris.williams@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

