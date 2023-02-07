Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board – has launched its 2023 pet competition.

Members of the public across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion can enter their pets into one or more of the categories in the competition to have their pets win prizes whilst helping the charity to raise funds to make a positive difference to the lives of NHS patients, service users and staff across the region.

Diane Henry-Thomas, fundraising support officer for Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We are very excited that our annual pet competition is back, and this time with a brand new category.

“Each time someone enters our pet competition with pictures of their fabulous pets, they are helping us to provide services and activities above and beyond what the NHS can normally provide. Thank you for your continued support.”

Pet owners can enter as many times as they like for the categories of Cutest Dog, Cutest Cat, Cutest Other Pet and Best Dressed Pet.

Entry for each photo costs £3 and all that owners need to do is send a photo of their pet to fundraising.hyweldda@wales.nhs.uk or by WhatsApp to 07970948702 and include their name, the category being entered for and contact details. Then owners should follow the donation instructions at https://hyweldda.enthuse.com/cf/hywel-dda-pet-competition23.

The closing date for entries is February 28. The top three entrants for each category will then be shortlisted by a panel of mental health service users. The winner will then be chosen by the public in an online voting poll.

Prizes for first place in each category have been donated by local businesses.

