Paramedics working throughout the Hywel Dda Health Board area are on strike today, campaigning for a safe NHS and fair pay.

Ambulance workers who are members of the Unite union have voted to walk out both today and tomorrow. Tomorrow’s strike is a Wales only action.

“Unite ambulance workers in England and Wales are escalating their strike action for fair NHS pay,” said the union.

The union has said that there will be more walkouts and more Unite NHS members will be joining the action in the coming weeks. Unite NHS members in Northern Ireland are next on strike on February 16 and 17.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite the Union, said that the unions want to come to the table to negotiate a deal.

She held last-minute talks with Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan on Sunday and joined her members on the picket line at an ambulance station in Cardiff this morning.

More News:

The Welsh government has offered health workers an extra three per cent in the first year on top of the £1,400 already promised.

The additional increase would be backdated to April 2022, with 1.5 per cent of that carried forward and consolidated for future years.

"We need to make sure that when the offer goes to the members, it's an offer they can accept. I know my members won't accept this offer," Ms Graham told the BBC today.

"Although they've given an extra three per cent, over half of that is in a lump sum, and not on the actual long-term wages.

"All we're saying is, put some more of that that's in the lump sum onto the proper wages so that people have got it in their pay packets, and they know that it's there forever.

"What we're trying to deal with here, yes is the pay, but also people leaving the service. People are not being retained because of the wages.”

Paramedic members of GMB Union in Wales announced last week that they had suspended their planned action after receiving a new offer aimed at resolving the pay dispute.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Royal College of Midwives (RCM) and Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) were also due to strike this week but have all suspended their strike action.

The Welsh Ambulance Service Trust said that today’s strike action will seriously impact its ability to respond.

They asked patients to only dial 999for serious or life-threatening emergencies only.

“With many of our staff on strike, if your call is not an emergency, you will not receive an ambulance response,” it said.

“Please seek alternative support from @NHS111Wales online, your local pharmacy or GP surgery."

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.