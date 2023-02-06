The event will take place on Saturday, August 12, at Narberth Rugby Ground.

Local DJ Steve Briers Rock Disco will kick off the event, providing a popular disco set.

Following Steve Briers, will be the first of two headline acts as Bon Giovi take to the stage.

The premier look- and sound-alike tribute band to New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi have been touring the UK and further afield for the last 24 years, having formed in 1998.

They play more than 100 shows a year and have performed for clients such as Harley Davidson, Sony, Vodafone, Butlins, Chicago Rock Cafes, Yates, Walkabout, Mecca Chain, British Motorcycle Federation and Jack Daniels.

Bon Giovi – fronted by the UK’s leading Bon Jovi impersonator – have performed in more than 29 countries including most of the Middle East, Russia, Romania, Slovenia, Lithuania, Austria, Cyprus, Turkey, Greece, Holland, Germany, Spain, Belgium, France and Ireland.

Topping off the night will be Don’t Stop Queen Now. Fans won’t need telling that this is a tribute to Queen.

Hailing from the north of England, Don’t Stop Queen Now is fronted by Michael Spence as Freddie Mercury. Michael was recently selected to appear on ITV1’s Starstruck.

There will be a wide range of Queen’s hits to sing along to as the six-piece band play on a raised stage in the middle of the ground, backed by a fantastic light show.

Narberth Outdoor Rock is organised by Narberth RFC’s committee and the entertainment committee of Narberth & Whitland Rotary.

It will take place from 5pm on Saturday, August 12, running until 11pm. There will be hot food and licensed bars available.

Tickets cost £20 and are available online at www.nwrotary.co.uk or from Tenby Post Office, Lloyds Jewellers in Pembroke Dock, Rock ‘n Rolla in Narberth and Narberth Rugby clubhouse.

