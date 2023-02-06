Amongst them were members of the family of Haverfordwest building and civil engineering business, W.B. Griffiths & Son.

So much so that, more than 40 years after Father Sartori’s passing, the company has waived the cost of a £9,000 job for the Paul Sartori Foundation to make safe the car park at the charity’s head office in Winch Lane and ensure critical funds were not diverted from the charity.

When its trustees chair, David Evans, approached W.B.Griffiths & Son to see if they could do the work, the company’s Neil Griffiths offered the support as a gesture of goodwill, because of the important role that Father Sartori had played in the family’s life.

They were also very grateful of the continued support and long term association with LBS Builders Merchants, who also provided the materials to carry out the works for free.

Neil Griffiths said: “The car park works project has been a heart-warming, collaborative effort and I would like to extend a very grateful thanks to the employees of W.B. Griffiths & Son who gave their time to assist with the works, in particular Dai Tannahill and Andy Evans.

"It was a hugely rewarding experience for all those involved.”

He explained that members of the family regularly attended the Catholic Church in Haverfordwest at the time when Paul Sartori was a curate and priest.

He added: “The deep affection and association between my family and Father Paul Sartori during his short life is a memory to treasure, but it is beyond clear that he was a very special person and continues today to help, support and make a difference to many, many people across all walks of life within Pembrokeshire, through his enduring legacy and the work of the Paul Sartori Foundation.”

Sandra Dade, Paul Sartori charity manager said: “Keeping our staff, volunteers, patients, clients and visitors safe is at the forefront of what we do.

"We had tried for months to find a company who could help make our car park safe. We were overwhelmed when Neil advised that the WB Griffiths team would fix the uneven surfaces and sinking drains, and cover the cost of materials and labour.

"We had quotes in the region of £9,000 - this equates to a total of 225 hours or 25 days/nights of care.

"The W.B. Griffiths team has really given back to their community, and we at Paul Sartori thank them wholeheartedly.”

For further information on the charity and its services viait www.paulsartori.org, or phone 01437 763223.



