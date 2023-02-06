This comes as research revealed that fuel prices remain a major concern for road users with the survey finding 75% were spending more on petrol.

It also found that 58% of motorists admitted they were concerned about the price of fuel, with another 50% feeling they are being charged too much when filling up their car.

Of the findings, Tim Rodie, a driving expert over at Motorpoint said: “Over the last couple of years soaring fuel costs have placed huge pressure on motorists. With drivers likely to spend over £2,200 on fuel this year, it’s unsurprising that many people are still worried about the cost of filling up their cars.

PA - 58% of motorists report paying more in fuel (Image: PA)

“At Motorpoint, we’ve seen fuel efficiency become an increasingly important consideration for people when looking to buy a newly used car. Lots of customers we speak to want something that is efficient to run to help reduce their monthly outgoings.

“Although opting for a fuel-efficient vehicle is the easiest way to make big savings when it comes to how much you spend on fuel, this isn’t a possibility for everyone. No matter the car you drive, there are small changes you can make to your driving habits that can help with fuel economy, allowing you to go further between fill-ups.”

The experts at Motorpoint also took a look at the average spend drivers make when filling up a tank.

In January 2023, drivers reported spending £8.59 more when visiting petrol stations compared to the same period last year.

This represents a 21% rise in the amount being spent with the experts revealing that drivers could be spending more than £2,000 on fuel in 2023, around £188.41 on average every month.

The difference in fuel prices for drivers:

Price of fuel per visit - 2022: £40.56 - 2023: £49.15 - Difference: +£8.59

Annual prediction: - 2022: £1,866 - 2023: £2,261 - Difference: +£395

(Canva) Experts warn motorists could be spending 21% more on fuel this year (Image: Canva)

How drivers could save on fuel bills amid price rises in 2023

Here is how road users can save money on fuel:

Emptying the boot

Tim says: “It can be really tempting to leave things in your boot to save you making multiple trips to the car, but this won’t be doing your bank balance any favours. Ultimately, the lighter your car is, the less fuel you’ll need to drive it.

“The same goes for bike racks and roof boxes you aren’t using. They might be a pain to remove but increased drag and extra weight means your car must work harder to get you where you need to go.”

Reconsidering temperature

“Running the air-conditioning system can really be a drain on your fuel. Unless you absolutely need it, I would suggest trying to do without.

“The same does for driving with the windows down. While it can be nice to get some fresh air in your car, open windows make your car less aerodynamic, meaning your car needs to work harder and will use more fuel.

“Sometimes, you need to be able to warm up or cool down your car to make your trips more comfortable. As a general rule, opening your windows is best when driving around at lower speeds and air-conditioning is more efficient if you’re on the motorway.”

Driving like you’re taking your test

“Over time, we all pick up bad habits, but driving like you did when you took your test can really help with fuel efficiency.

“Sticking to the speed limit, anticipating what is going to happen on the road in front of you and easing into the accelerator are all really easy ways to help you preserve fuel.”

Keeping on top of car maintenance

“Keeping on top of your service schedule and regularly checking your tyres aren’t only important for your safety but help make sure that your vehicle is as efficient as possible.

“Normal wear and tear can have a real impact on fuel consumption, so it’s definitely worth checking that your tyres are properly inflated at least once a month and getting your service booked in as soon as it’s due.”