Manorbier Church in Wales VC School and its adjoining school house was severely damaged by a fire on October 11, which broke out in the school roof space.

Pupils and staff were successfully evacuated with no injuries.

Since then, a ‘school from school’ has been successfully set up in Jameston Village Hall after a brief period of sanctuary at the nearby Buttyland caravan site.

At Monday’s Schools Learning and Scrutiny Committee, Cabinet Member for Education Guy Woodham said repairs and the insurance position – partly the responsibility of the council and partly the Diocese of St Davids – were being progressed as “a matter of urgency”.

Local member Cllr Phil Kidney raised concerns about a lack of any senior members of the council visiting the school and the plight of the neighbours, who he felt had not been properly supported.

“The couple were 12 months away from retirement; they went to work that morning and due to a fire in a council-run building they lost everything.

“It’s too important to be embarrassed, it reflects very, very badly on the council. I don’t think they’ve been treated fairly; I hope the diocese can come to the rescue here and help them out.”

Cllr Kidney added: “Make no bones about it, this could’ve been headline news on the six o’clock news, it really could’ve been.

“The response from the council – if I’m brutally honest – has been very poor; that’s the first time I’ve heard anything from the Cabinet member for education today, we’ve not seen him, the children have not seen him, the chief executive has not been down.

“We’ve had a lot of correspondence from Sam Kurtz and Simon Hart has been on the phone but to date we haven’t had anyone from the council, nobody thought to come to Manorbier.

“The headmistress and staff down there feel totally undervalued, totally unsupported.”

He added: “If this was a school in Haverfordwest or Tenby there would’ve been suits everywhere, you wouldn’t be able to move.”

Councillor Rhys Jordan said to Cllr Kidney: “I think it’s an absolute disgrace that the cabinet member has only got hold of you knowing this is coming to this committee,” adding on record: “Either himself or the leader [Cllr David Simpson] should write a letter of apology.”

John Cecil, of the diocese, had earlier said the insurance claim was being dealt with by the proper department, adding: “I can assure you it is being dealt with appropriately.”