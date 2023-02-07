The crash involved one vehicle which had gone off the road into a field off the A478 Blaenffos to Cardigan road at around 4.25pm on Saturday, February 4.

Fire crews from Cardigan and Crymych were also called to the scene.

They helped used vehicle cutting equipment and helped ambulance crews at the scene.

Fire fighters left the incident shortly before 6pm.

Two land ambulances and an air ambulance were reported at the scene. Police confirmed that three people were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

Police closed the road. It was reopened at 6.25pm Wales Air Ambulance confirmed that it attended the incident.

“Our Dafen-based crew were allocated at 4.37pm and arrived on scene by helicopter at 5:01pm,” said a spokesperson for the service.

“Our involvement concluded at 7:45pm.”

