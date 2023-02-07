Public toilet provision costs the council approximately £600,000 a year.

Provision of public toilets is not a statutory duty, but Pembrokeshire County Council says it recognises the importance of toilet facilities to residents, visitors and the economy.

BBC research in 2018 found that Pembrokeshire County Council was the joint second highest provider of public toilets in the UK.

Through a contract with Danfo (UK) Ltd, the council currently provides 68 public toilets, including three on behalf of the Trunk Road Agency.

The strategy has been put together in the wake of severe financial pressures facing local authorities.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Draft Local Toilet Strategy 2023 states that the council will seek to provide public toilets on a cost-neutral basis and acknowledges that existing levels of provision may not remain.

However, the council will look to build on measures already taken to maintain levels of public toilets wherever possible.

This includes charging for public toilet use (a 40p charge is currently in place at 12 of the highest footfall sites), funding via car parking income where toilets are located in or by car parks and – increasingly – public toilets being funded by or transferred to town and community councils.

The strategy also details supporting access to public toilets through renovations to existing blocks where possible, incorporating Changing Places facilities, making available and promoting public buildings as public toilets, encouraging local organisations and businesses to open toilets for public use and improving signage.

You can comment on the Draft Local Toilet Strategy 2023 online at https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/draft-local-toilet-strategy-2023 or alternatively print off and return a hard copy response.

Please respond by Wednesday, March 1.

Responses will be considered by the council’s Cabinet prior to a final decision being made on the strategy.