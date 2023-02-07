Everybody is welcome to Newport Memorial Hall’s series of warm spaces events in a fun programme called Let’s Get Together which includes free coffee mornings, film matinees, workshops or just a chance to have a chat.

Hot drinks, cakes and biscuits, and quiet spaces for chatting or just reading will all be on offer.

There will also be the chance to enjoy a classic film on a Tuesday and workshops on Welsh place name meanings or wet felting soaps on a Saturday.

Coffee Morning and Workshops are from 10am to 1pm on February 25 and March 25th.

There will be a chance to enjoy a classic film on Newport Memorial Hall’s big screen at 2pm on Saturday February 28 and March 28.

“It’s a great way to spend an afternoon in the warmth,” said a memorial hall spokesperson.

“Come on your own and keep us company, with old friends or meet new ones. And expect a warm welcome.”

