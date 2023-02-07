After confirming the payment schedule for five cost of living payments through the 2023/24 financial year, The Department for Work and Pensions has today (Tuesday, 7 February) announced in Parliament more detail on the support.

This includes estimates of how many people across the UK, and in each local authority and parliamentary constituency, will receive the first £301 Cost of Living Payment and the £150 Disability Payment, which follows on from up to £1,200 in support for low-income households in 2022.

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said: “It’s good to see that over 400,000 of those most in need in Wales are getting financial support from the UK Government with direct payments. We recognise the impact of the current high cost of living, and we are doing all we can to provide help to the most vulnerable households.

“This is just one part of a wider package of support we’ve put in place to combat the effects of high inflation caused by current global pressures.”

Exact payment windows and qualifying periods for eligibility will be announced in due course, but are designed to ensure a consistent support offer throughout the year. Payment windows will be broadly as follows:

£301 – First 2023/24 Cost of Living Payment – during Spring 2023

£150 – 2023 Disability Payment – during Summer 2023

£300 – Second 2023/24 Cost of Living Payment – during Autumn 2023

£300 – 2023 Pensioner Payment – during Winter 2023/4

£299 – Third 2023/24 Cost of Living Payment – during Spring 2024

There are several benefits that could make claimants eligible for the £301 Cost of Living Payment, including Universal Credit and tax credits, through which 5.4 million households across the UK are expected to qualify, and Pension Credit, through which 1.4 million pensioner households are expected to be paid.

Some 1.3 million will be eligible through legacy DWP benefits such as Jobseekers Allowance and Income Support, reaching a total of 8.1 million households.

Eligible individuals do not need to apply for payments, as they are made automatically. Those eligible for cost of living payments through tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will be paid by HMRC shortly after DWP payments are made.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Mel Stride said: “These direct payments will help people right across the UK over this year and the start of the next, as we continue to provide consistent, targeted and substantial support for the most vulnerable.

“Our wider support package, including the Energy Price Guarantee, will ensure every household is being helped through this challenging period of high inflation, caused by Putin’s illegal war and the aftershocks of the pandemic.”