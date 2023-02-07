Two people were arrested and released pending further police enquiries after a 29-year-old woman received injuries which required medical attention.

"A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault. She has been released on bail pending further police enquiries," said a police statement.

"A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault. She has also been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."

The police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference: DPP/3991/29/01/2023/02/C.

