Geraint Evans MBE, is standing down as chair of the board for Business in Focus Wales.

The BFW is a leading business support organisation and commercial landlords.

During his time, Geraint has guided the board through strategic decisions that have seen the business quadruple in size, winning contracts to deliver the Welsh Government’s Business Wales service, the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund and the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans scheme to name just a few.

The former retail lawyer and serial entrepreneur took the Chair position in 2009.

Mr Evans said it had been a privilege to hold the role.

“The small and medium sized business sector plays a crucial role in the economy of Wales, and I have felt privileged to lead a board that values the importance of strong business support,” said Mr Evans.

“Business in Focus is a dynamic and supportive organisation and the service they provide really does make a difference to entrepreneurs embarking on their business journeys.”

Mr Evans will be succeeded by Admiral co-founder and former CEO, David Stevens CBE, who he said was the right man to succeed him.

“I wish David all the best as new Chair of the Board and I know that the organisation will benefit greatly from his wealth of knowledge and experience as they move forward with their new strategy,” said Mr Evans.

(From left: Phil Jones, CEO; Geraint Evans, former Chair; David Stevens, Chair)

Business in Focus chief executive, Phil Jones said BFW will forever be in Mr Evans debt.

“Business in Focus has always been fortunate to have had the benefit of Geraint’s expertise, dedication and leadership,” said Mr Jones.

“Along with the board and leadership team, I would like to thank Geraint for his outstanding contribution over the past 14 years, his time, resources and knowledge have helped shape Business in Focus into the successful organisation it is today.”