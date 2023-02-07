Allen, who grew up in Narberth to become one of Wales’ greatest-ever midfielders, said “time and injuries” had taken their toll as he called time on his 74-cap career.

“Playing for Wales has been a great passion and love in my life, I have been extremely fortunate,” the 32-year-old said in a statement released by the Football Association of Wales.

“I have shared this journey with incredible people…my family, team-mates, staff and fans have made it special and I’m hugely grateful to you all.

“Our nation’s support is inspiring, and it has given me immense pride to wear the shirt…so many unforgettable experiences.

“Unfortunately, time and injuries take their toll and so it’s time for me to make way for our next generation.

“The future of Welsh football is bright. All the best, Joe.”

Joe Allen – pictured in action at Euro 2016 – made his final Wales appearance in the World Cup defeat to England in November ( Mike Egerton/PA)

Swansea product Allen made his Wales debut in 2009 and was part of the so-called ‘Golden Generation’, which included Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, that took the nation to a first major tournament for 58 years at Euro 2016.

Allen, who is a former pupil at Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych, was named in the official team of that tournament as Wales reached the semi-finals in France.

He also helped Wales qualify for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the latter the nation’s first appearance on the global stage since 1958.

Allen, who played for Liverpool and Stoke City before returning to Swansea last summer, made his final Wales appearance in the World Cup defeat to England in November.

A statement from Swansea City FC said: "Joe was named in the team of the tournament for the European showpiece in France, and rounded of his Wales career by featuring in the nation’s first appearance at a World Cup finals since 1958.

"His name will always be synonymous with what has truly been a golden age for Welsh football.

"Having been capped at under-17, under-19 and under-21 level, Swans academy product Allen made his senior Wales bow against Estonia in the summer of 2009.

"His first start for his country followed against Switzerland in 2011 at the then-Liberty Stadium and he skippered the Dragons for the first time in 2014 against the Netherlands.

"Along with the likes of Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Ashley Williams; he was an integral part of Wales’ progress up the world rankings, and the eventual ending of a 58-year wait to reach a major tournament with the successful qualification for Euro 2016.

"He followed his outstanding displays in France by scoring his first Wales goal later that year against Moldova and he has continued to be a central figure for club and country, playing at Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022 to put him in a select band of Welsh players to have played in three major competitions.

"Everyone at Swansea City congratulates Joe on a fantastic international career.

"We know we speak for all Welsh football followers when we say, Diolch Joe”.

Allen's departure from the international scene is another blow to Wales boss Robert Page, who saw his captain and the country’s talisman Bale retire from football last month.

Wales start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with games against Croatia and Latvia next month.

Additional reporting by PA News Agency

