The magnificent sum of £627.75 was raised at the Temple Bar Inn, Amroth, where Ian Wilkinson organises weekly quiz nights and bingo sessions in aid of charity.

A different charity is supported each month, and December 2022 was the turn of the guide dogs group.

One of the Temple Bar's quiz masters, Steve Pilot, has now presented Eva Rich, Pembrokeshire group organiser and guide dog Nancy, with the cheque for the total of £627.75.

Eva expressed sincere thanks to Ian for all his efforts in supporting the guide dogs charity once again in 2022; all the quiz masters who work so hard in making quiz nights so enjoyable, and all the customers for their continued support and raising such an excellent amount which will help towards the training of guide dogs like Nancy.

