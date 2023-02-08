The show will kick off its Cardiff run on Thursday, October 24, 2024, and tickets are already on sale from www.wmc.org.uk/wicked.

The spectacular, multi-record-breaking and critically acclaimed touring production be at Wales Millennium Centre until November 23, 2024.

The West End and Broadway musical phenomenon, that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, continues its open-ended run at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre, where it is now in its 17th year and already the 12th longest-running production in West End history.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L Frank Baum’s beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events which shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

With a huge touring cast, orchestra, company and crew of 82 people, and a further 20 people employed locally, “the blockbuster stage show” has visited Cardiff during two previous tours to Wales Millennium Centre.

It has already been seen by more than 60 million people worldwide, and 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of its Broadway premiere.

For tickets go to wmc.org.uk/wicked.