Two former mayors were amongst the councillors who sent letters of resignation to the council’s meeting with one, Tony Brown, saying he was tired of ‘battling’ with a ‘split council’.

Another, Sue Lane, has served nine terms of office as mayor of Tenby and has been on the council for 36 years.

She is the town’s current deputy mayor to Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, who said that the resignations were ‘a sad moment’ for the town council.

Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall, who has served three consecutive years as mayor, paid tribute to Cllr Lane who has also chaired Tenby in Bloom for many years.

“It’s very very sad that the time has come that she feels it’s time to stand down, but I do wish her well,” she said.

Resignation letters from Cllr Brown, Cllr Lane and Cllr Matthew Ronowitz were read out at the meeting, with the latter saying he wished to concentrate on ‘a new business venture’.

Two further letters of resignation were subsequently handed in from long-serving member Cllr Tish Rossiter and Cllr Lynn Attewell during private discussions which followed.

The resignations rather overshadowed the appointment of the new mayor who will take office in May.

Cllr Dai Morgan was the only councillor who put his name forward for the role.

He said it would be ‘a great honour to represent this fabulous town’.

He was proposed by Cllr Duncan Whitehurst and seconded by Cllr Charles Dale, and this was accepted by members with a round of applause.

With five out of the council’s seats now vacant, new members will be co-opted unless there is a call for an election.

