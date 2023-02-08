The music of the iconic Kate Bush spans nearly five decades and has gained new fans recently after 'Running Up That Hill' was featured in the Netflix hit series Stranger Things.

She has won countless awards and sold millions of records, but the woman herself is something of an enigma and this performance at the Torch by Sarah-Louise Young is sure to appeal to Bush fans.

Its Pembrokeshire debut follows its sold-out, critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe runs, two Soho Theatre seasons and 2020-2022 UK tours.

Sarah-Louise and co-creator Russell Lucas will pay glorious homage to the music, fans, and mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music.

Given five stars and described as 'spellbinding' by the Daily Telegraph, the show - suitable for those 12 and over - will visit the Torch Theatre on Thursday February 23 and tickets are expected to sell fast.

Sarah-Louise Young, who plays Kate, has been a forever fan.

“I’ve always loved Kate Bush’s music and as a child of the 70s and 80s I remember that first appearance on Top Of The Pops and all those amazing videos and songs which followed," she said. "Plus my brother fancied her a bit, so her music was always floating through the house.”

A spokesperson for the Torch Theatre said: "Whether you’ve been a fan for decades or recently joined the shoal via the ‘Stranger Things’ phenomenon, there has never been a better time to release your inner Bush and celebrate at this joyful, unique and mind-blowing show."

Tickets for An Evening Without Kate Bush on Thursday February 23 at 7.30pm are £22/£18 (under 26) from the Torch Theatre box offfice on 01646 695267 or torchtheatre.co.uk.

