The Tenby Project is a new initiative that encourages adults with learning disabilities to enjoy being part of the community and joining in activities alongside everyone else.

Members and friends recently met at 8am to travel to Cardiff on board the Manorbier Community mini-bus.

After the group went through security to enter the building, a friendly guide named Shay explained all about the building and the Senedd.

The group then met Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire member Samuel Kurtz, who told them what it was like being a member of the Senedd.

The tour continued into the main chamber where it was explained where everyone sat, and how it all worked.

The tour ended upstairs where there was an exhibition by people with learning disabilities – with a few from Pembrokeshire - and a café.

A very successful and enjoyable day concluded with a visit to Pier House to see a film about the history of Cardiff Bay.

Samuel Kurtz said: “It was great to explain to the group members what happens in the Chamber, give them an overview of my role as their Senedd Member, and to speak about important issues such as how we can make politics more inclusive and open to all.

“Thanks to everyone for coming along and for asking some great questions!

"If you’re a school, community group or constituent wanting to visit the Senedd, then please get in touch.

"I would be more than happy to show you around, just drop me an email on samuel.kurtz@senedd.wales."

This coming Monday, February 13, the Tenby Project will be running its coffee morning in Augustus Place Community Hall as usual and would love to see people there.

In the afternoon, the local police are coming to visit, and everyone is welcome to come along to meet them if they would like to.

