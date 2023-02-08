Growing Better Connections won the £200 prize, sponsored by the Port of Milford Haven.

The award is a Pembrokeshire Public Service Board initiative that recognises and celebrates the efforts of community groups whose work improves the well-being of people and communities in Pembrokeshire.

Project Officer Louise Cartwright of CARE (Cwm Arian Renewable Energy) which runs the Growing Better Connections project, said: “GBC works to regenerate our landscape together, providing practical solutions which value heritage and recognise what we need now and for tomorrow.

“We offer opportunities for people and nature to thrive, providing a series of courses, events, and volunteering opportunities.

“A pivotal part of our work is engaging landowners, farmers and community groups with biodiverse habitat creation and management.”

Louise added that the project would continue to co-operate with communities in Pembrokeshire to "create prosperous places for people and nature".

Explaining the panel’s decision, Public Services Board Chair Cllr Neil Prior, said: “Panel members felt that the group brings together the community to highlight the importance of the local environment and developing a sustainable economy.

“The work of the group demonstrates a strong volunteer-led community focus, promoting community cohesion and the panel were particularly impressed with the how the group provides education to develop skills and acknowledge the needs of future generations, making a substantial contribution to improving the well-being of individuals, and indeed towards the well-being of the County as a whole.”

Hollie Phillips, Community Engagement Assistant at the Port of Milford Haven, presented Louise Cartwight, Growing Better Connections Project Officer, and Councillor Cris Tomos, Chair of CARE, with their certificate.

Hollie said: “This project is inspiring the community to work with nature to improve their local environment while learning new skills and feeling connected to one other and their surroundings.

"We were delighted to meet with the team to congratulate them on winning this award which they should be very proud of.”

More information about the Pride in Pembrokeshire award initiative and how to apply can be found at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/public-services-board/pride-in-pembrokeshire-award