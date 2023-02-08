This is the message being relayed to the town council following a whistleblowing report that claims the council is considering a policy amendment regarding the way in which it records public meetings.

The existing policy ensures that all meetings are recorded to assist the clerk when compiling the council minutes. The recordings are subsequently kept for between five and ten years, enabling the public and serving councillors to listen to them upon request.

But in an amendment policy which Neyland Town Council is expected to consider at an extraordinary meeting next Monday (February 13), the town clerk will be granted permission to delete all recordings once the minutes of that council meeting have been approved.

Once the majority of councillors are content that the minutes are correct, the recordings will subsequently be deleted. But this will place members of the public at a disadvantage as they will be required to place their request to listen to the recording in writing. The council will then decide whether the request should be granted at their subsequent meeting.

If it wins their approval, the recording must be listened to in the clerk’s office along with the clerk, the chair of the council or the deputy chair.

If they wish to listen to a recording of a meeting that took place several months earlier however, it’s highly likely that the recording will no longer be available.

The decision has met with hostility by Neyland residents.

“People are saying that Neyland Town Council is already shrouded in secrecy and by taking this stand, they’re certainly not doing themselves any favours,” said former town councillor Leah Unwin.

“If this policy is adopted, the only record we’ll have will be the minutes which are written by the clerk. And it’s debatable how true a representation those may be.

“I don’t understand why there needs to be such secrecy, as this isn’t promoting the image that the Welsh Government is trying to address regarding greater transparency and public engagement.”

Her comments were endorsed by current county councillor, Simon Hancock.

“The recording of meetings has a wider significance in demonstrating the culture of the council,” he said.

“Members of the public are able to attend council meetings either in person or remotely, so why shouldn't they be able to hear audio recordings too? Sometimes hearing the whole debate provides greater context, clarity and flavour of discussion to supplement the strict record of the minutes.

"So councils need to show openness, transparency, accountability and accessibility to the electorate because these are the people who, through their council taxes, are paying for everything.”

Meanwhile serving town councillor Steve Thomas believes this is a further attempt by the town council to reduce its scrutiny by the public.

“This is an attempt to reduce scrutiny of an elected body and an effort to make Neyland town council less accountable to the community it’s meant to serve,” he said.

“The current policy is there to help ensure the council is properly scrutinised in its deliberations and the decisions it makes, and protects those present from accusations of wrongdoing where there have been none.

“This is a shocking level of avoidance of scrutiny and is entirely inappropriate. The town of Neyland deserves much better than this.”

Former councillor Brian Rothero claims the move is another deterrent to the public from being able to monitor council meetings.

“As well as helping the clerk report the meetings factually, recordings also show the town council’s transparency," he said.

"But whoever is in favour of this is proving there are possibly things to hide. They’re also attempting to remove the public’s right to question, criticise and report.”

Neyland Town Council has confirmed that its 'current policy is several years old and needs updating.

"It is the Council wish to clarify its position on the recording of meetings," stated a spokesperson.