Gregory Distribution (Holdings) Limited, of North Park, North Tawton, Devon (EX20 2EB) is applying for the licence.

The licence would allow the company to use their base at Dairy Park, Spring Gardens, Whitland (SA34 0HN), as an operating centre for an extra four goods vehicles and six trailers.

Any owners or occupiers of land including buildings near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of the land would be affected should make representations in writing by March 1.

Representations must be sent to Traffic Commissioner, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF with their reasons. A copy must also be sent to the applicant at the address listed earlier in the article.

