The road and footpath in Haverfordwest will be closed for approximately 18 months– or until work is completed – according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on February 8.

The notice states that the road and path will be closed from Monday, February 27 and will remain closed to all traffic for 18 months to allow for the ‘remedial works to walls and new access’ to be carried out.

The specified road and path are:

· Castle Back (W2141) from its junction with Castle Cottage, east to the end of the public highway.

· Public footpath PP28/22 which runs from the end of Castle Back to Castle Square.

While pedestrian and vehicle access is prohibited, due to the fact that Castle Back is a no-through road with access to properties, access will be maintained where possible but subject to long delays.

