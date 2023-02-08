The application – reference 22/0840/PA - was submitted by Ian Richards of Ascona Retail Ltd for the Haven Bridge Garage, Honeyborough, Neyland, according to the public notice placed by Pembrokeshire County Council in the February 8 edition of the Western Telegraph.

The major development would see the Haven Bridge Garage and sales areas demolished. The application would then see a soft play centre, drive-through restaurant, drive-through coffee pod, vehicle wash and valet area, electric vehicle charging bays and associated parking and service areas constructed.

The area involved comes to a total of 1.05 hectares according to the application submitted to the council.

In October, we reported initial plans for the development which stated there would be a restaurant with drive-through facilities, a drive-through coffee pod, a soft play gym, 12 EV charging bays, a car valeting centre with two car washes, three jet wash bays and four air, water and vacuum bays, an outdoor play area, 82 standard parking bays, seven parent and child bays and six disabled bays.

The application submitted to the council doesn’t make mention of the outdoor play area but states that there will be a new or altered vehicle or pedestrian access, and that the development would be using a mains sewer but would not be connected to the existing drainage system.

Supporting documents in the application, state that there will be – if plans are approved:

150 square metre fast food drive-through with delivery area,

30 square metre coffee drive-through unit,

1,284 square metre soft play gym with two floors including reception, baby play, toddler play, general play, party room, viewing areas and associated staff offices and areas,

Three jet wash bays,

Four air and vac water wash facilities,

Two drive-through car washes,

82 standard car parking bays,

Six disabled car parking bays,

Seven parent and child car parking bays,

A bat roost structure.

The plans state that there are 10 existing full-time employees and there will be a proposed 30 full-time employees and 36 part-time employees added to the figure, meaning it will provide jobs for the local people.

The application is able to be viewed in more detail at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/planning-applications and using the relevant reference mentioned above.

Anyone wishing to make a representation on any of the above applications must do so in writing at the above link, or by writing to Director of Community Services, County Hall, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1TP.

If making a representation by the latter option, the reference for the planning application must be included.

The deadline for representations is February 22, 2023.

