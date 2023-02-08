The doors are closed, phone lines are down and the website is “undergoing maintenance”, which has led people to fear the worst for the specialist mobility aids retailer.

And those fears have been realised, with Menzies LLP having reportedly been appointed the company’s administrators.

The retailer is said to have closed all seven of its stores.

Bethan Evans, business recovery partner at accountancy firm, Menzies LLP, told news channel THIIS that the business failed to hit targets.

“Regrettably, due to the challenging trading conditions, the business was failing to hit its revenue forecasts,” Ms Evans told THIIS.co.uk.

“We will continue to work with the directors to maximise value for creditors.”

It’s yet another body blow for retail in Pembrokeshire.

M&Co, with a store in Tenby, recently announced administrators had failed to find a buyer for the business and it would be closing in Spring, with the closure of 170 branches across the UK, and the loss of nearly 2,000 jobs.

At Snowdrop, 37 employees have reportedly been made redundant with immediate effect.

In over two decades, Snowdrop grew from a single shop in Haverfordwest, where it was headquartered, to seven showrooms across the West Midlands and South Wales.

Only in August 2022, David Morgan, managing director of Snowdrop, revealed the firm’s plans to invest in the company, with support from the Development Bank of Wales.