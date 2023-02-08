The doors are closed, phone lines are down and the website is “undergoing maintenance”, which has led people to fear the worst for the specialist mobility aids retailer.

And those fears have been realised as it has entered liquidation, with Bethan Evans, business recovery partner at accountancy firm, Menzies LLP, appointed as a liquidator.

The retailer is said to have closed all seven of its stores.

Ms Evans said: “Having suffered financial difficulties and having sought advice from insolvency practitioners at Menzies LLP, regrettably Snowdrop Independent Living Ltd has ceased trading on 30th January.

"All 37 employees have been made redundant with immediate effect. Regrettably, due to the challenging trading conditions, the business was failing to hit its revenue forecasts.

"We will continue to work with the directors to maximise value for creditors.”

It’s yet another body blow for retail in Pembrokeshire.

M&Co, with a store in Tenby, recently announced administrators had failed to find a buyer for the business and it would be closing in Spring, with the closure of 170 branches across the UK, and the loss of nearly 2,000 jobs.

At Snowdrop, 37 employees have reportedly been made redundant with immediate effect.

In over two decades, Snowdrop grew from a single shop in Haverfordwest, where it was headquartered, to seven showrooms across the West Midlands and South Wales.

Only in August 2022, David Morgan, managing director of Snowdrop, revealed the firm’s plans to invest in the company, with support from the Development Bank of Wales.