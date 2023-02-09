The application – reference 22/0910/PA - was submitted by Darren Briggs of Ascona Estates Ltd for the Plot C2 of Llanion Hill, Pembroke Dock, according to the public notice placed by Pembrokeshire County Council in the February 8 edition of the Western Telegraph.

The major development would see the 1.05-hectare site be used to build new offices with workspace and staff facilities, a storage building and associated car parking and hardstanding.

The grassland site was previously used as oil storage.

Supporting documents for the application show the office building will be a three-storey property

The application is able to be viewed in more detail at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/planning-applications and using the relevant reference mentioned above.

Anyone wishing to make a representation on any of the above applications must do so in writing at the above link, or by writing to Director of Community Services, County Hall, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1TP.

If making a representation by the latter option, the reference for the planning application must be included.

The deadline for representations is February 22, 2023.

