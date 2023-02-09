St John Ambulance Cymru has been named as one of 12 finalists from across the UK in the Selco Community Heroes competition.

The 12 – selected from almost 2,000 entries – are now in front of a public vote to win the competition.

The competition was set up by builders merchant Selco Builders Warehouse. The company has branches in Cardiff and Swansea and organised the competition as a way to support charities and community groups during the recent financial turmoil.

St John Ambulance Cymru has more than 1,500 active volunteers across Wales who give up their time to provide first aid at events across the country.

MORE NEWS:

Popular historic Teifi extablishment wins best pub award

James Cordell, support manager at St John Ambulance Cymru, said: “We’re delighted to be a finalist in the Selco Community Heroes competition.

“Our committed volunteers are on the frontline throughout Wales, working with the NHS, Welsh Ambulance Service Trust and other partner agencies.

“Not only that, but we are also training local groups, schools and businesses in lifesaving first aid.

“Winning the Selco Community Heroes top prize would help us modernise our facilities for our volunteers and the public at our training centres.”

A team of judges at Selco chose the 12 causes to make the shortlist. Each one was given £500 worth of building materials.

The overall winner from the public vote will receive £5,000, with a runner-up prize of £1,000.

Voting is open until midnight on February 28 and can be done by visiting: https://www.selcobw.com/info/selco-community-heroes

On St John Ambulance Cymru’s shortlisting, Carine Jessamine, Selco’s marketing director, said: “We were inundated with a record-breaking number of applications from a host of good causes with outstanding credentials, so St John Ambulance Cymru has done extremely well to be shortlisted.

“They do excellent work in the community and hopefully the whole of Wales will get behind the charity in their quest to win an amount of money which would make a huge difference to the work they do.”