The award is for the best pub in the whole of the Tivyside’s geographic area.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have won the Best Pub Award for 2022, as this comes on top of recently being named in the top three Taste Of Pembrokeshire category in the recent Visit Pembrokeshire Awards," said Nag’s Head owner, Dewi Davies.

He went on to say that the Nag's Head's latest success is the result of a tremendous team effort by his staff.

“The entire front of house team are doing an amazing job here, as of course as our fantastic kitchen staff.”

The Nags Head, Abercych. (Image: Google Streetview)

Heading the front of house team is Zoe Noble, ably supported by her supervisory team of Danielle Leonard and Hannah McHugh while the kitchen team is led by head chef Andy Millard alongside Dan Curtis, Ace Harlow and Hanna Stedman.

“Finally, we want to say a huge thank you to our loyal local customer base," added Mr Davis.

"Without their support during these challenging times for the hospitality sector, we wouldn’t have such a successful business and neither would we have won this prestigious award.”

Dewi and his wife Jacqui instantly fell in love with the Nag’s Head when they first stepped through its doors following their return to Wales in 2003 after taking over the award-winning Clydey Cottages.

“We’ve always considered ourselves to be Welsh, despite having lived in England for several years and while I’m a Welsh speaker, Jacqui is now learning the language and our three children are all Welsh speakers.

"Welshness and the importance of being ‘local’ is hugely important to us all, as a family.”